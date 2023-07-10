A 20-year-old BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi allegedly died by suicide by hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday, July 9. The deceased identified as Ayush Ashna, had just appeared for his final-year exams, police added, as stated in a report by PTI.



Further, giving more details, police said they did not find any suicide note but suspected no foul play. The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.



The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said. The student died by suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel, police said. "The crime investigation team was called to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process," they added.

Over the months, the number of student suicides are on the rise in educational institutions. To recall, whether it is Darshan Solanki's death at IIT Bombay or multiple student suicides at IIIT Basara, Telangana (RGUKT), the reason has varied but the disappointing incidents are on the rise.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666