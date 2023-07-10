Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai has added another flagship programme to their list, Bachelor of Pharmacy approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The launching ceremony of the School of Pharmacy took place on July 7, 2023 at Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, Padur campus.

Chief guest of the event was Dr V Ravichandran, Director of the National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPER) and Charles Jesudasan, General Manager of JOGO Health was the guest of honour. The event was presided by Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor HITS; Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor; Dr SN Sridhara, Vice-Chancellor and Dr RW Alexander Jesudasan and the other management members of HITS graced the occasion.

What is BPharma ar HITS all about?

Bachelor of Pharmacy is a four-year undergraduate (UG) degree that teaches students about drug synthesis, dosage formulation, analysing the chemical nature and preclinical testing of new drugs. Apart from the technical aspects of pharmacy, B Pharmacy also talks about the marketing of pharmaceutical products and patenting of new drugs.

For anyone who aspires to be a Pharmacist today, it is mandatory to undertake this course so that they have thorough and in-depth knowledge of this science and medicine.

Guests share insights

The chief guest of the event Prof Dr V Ravichandiran, while addressing the audience, spoke about how excited he was to be part of the inauguration and how it was an apt course as India is the pharma hub of the world. He also talked about India’s rich heritage and how the superficial understanding we have towards certain practices of India is hampering India’s rise in the healthcare sector. He emphasised on the need for more research, a need to go beyond generic medicine, improve value of the pharmacy sector and become a technology leader in healthcare.

Charles Jesudasan the guest of honour spoke about why the course would be beneficial to students due to exponential growth of the healthcare sector, pharma sector and digital health as well as the need for developing soft skills including leadership, innovation and collaborations. He also applauded the decision to launch the pharmacy programme as it is the right time for India to take the lead in developing in this area.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor HITS, while speaking, highlighted the Hindustan Group of Institutions and gave a brief about the future of the School of Allied Health Sciences.

Chancellor of HITS, in his presidential address, welcomed the students who had joined the pharmacy programme to embark on a journey to shape the future of pharmacy.

He said: The new programme marks the beginning of a new chapter in ensuring quality patient care. Students should utilise the transformative and holistic learning opportunities and the comprehensive curriculum designed for the programme. Privilege always comes with great responsibility so students should adapt, innovate and contribute to society.

He also talked about the sustainable future of healthcare with India leading the pack with a proposed revenue growth of 50 billion dollars and expected to reach 65 billion dollars by 2024 and 130 billion dollars by 2030. He motivated the students to redefine standards, learn beyond the classroom walls, support and inspire one another for the betterment of healthcare in our region.