The student group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) is going to gherao the Union Education Ministry today, July 10 against the mismanagement of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) administration. Their statement, which they shared with EdexLive, stated that on July 9, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) held a protest demonstration against the administration of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) at Arts Faculty, North Campus regarding the conclusion of classes for all courses while the syllabus remains incomplete.

"It should be noted that SOL students participated in the protest against the SOL administration braving heavy rain," the press release added. The concerns of the students include delay in declaring Semester I results while exams for next semester are about to begin in ten days, the abrupt conclusion of classes and the incomplete syllabus, as stated in the press released by KYS.

Voicing out their concerns, the statement released by them read, "It should be noted that the classes of all courses at SOL ended today. The syllabus has remained incomplete and the students still do not know even the basic structure of their course. The majority of the students have not even been provided with classes and were turned away when they arrived at study centres to take classes."

"Moreover, even in the few classes which have been conducted, the students have had to face numerous difficulties such as non-conduction of classes of many papers, not being able to attend classes due to lack of space in classrooms, and the absence of teachers among others'," it added.

Students couldn't take the exam

"During the ongoing internal assessment exams, the students have faced huge problems such as the crashing of the website, the downing of server due to mismanagement of the SOL administration, inability to log in to the portal, and late login among others. Consequently, thousands of students could not take their exams," it read.

Further, they added that, "Due to the ill-preparation of SOL, internal assessment exams of various courses have been postponed. Such is the ill-preparedness on the part of SOL regarding the conduction of internal assessment exams that even now the dates for postponed exams have not been communicated to the students. This is when the exams for the 2nd semester are just about to begin. This shows the callousness and brutal apathy of the SOL administration that is jeopardizing the academic future of lacs of students."

Demands of KYS

1. The results for the first-semester exams should be declared immediately before exams for the second semester commence

2. All those unable to appear in the internal assessment exams must be provided with another chance to write their exam

3. Printed and complete study materials should be distributed immediately to students of all years

4. Weekly offline classes (Academic Counselling Sessions) should be continued until the whole syllabus is covered and only after its completion, semester-end exams should be conducted

Speaking about the above-listed demands, KYS Delhi State Committee Member Bhim Kumar said, "KYS would be gheraoing Union Education Ministry tomorrow (July 10) regarding the corrupt and apathetic SOL administration."