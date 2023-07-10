All schools in Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities of Gurugram and Noida have been closed today, July 10, Monday in view of heavy rains in the region, according to officials. In Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed for two more days due to rains and thereafter, till July 17 due to the Kanwar yatra, as stated in a report by PTI.



The administration had earlier announced the closure of schools till Sunday due to the Kanwar yatra. Most parts of north and northwest India, including the national capital region, received torrential rains from Saturday, July 8, leading to waterlogging, flash floods, house collapses and human fatalities.



Further, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a notice has been sent to the head of schools in the city, saying that all government and private schools will remain closed for students on Monday. However, teachers have been directed to go to schools as usual.



"In view of the torrential rains since Friday and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is directed that all government and private schools shall remain closed for students on July 10 (Monday). Students must be informed, well in advance, about the holiday so that they do not venture out,” a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. "All HoSs and teachers shall come to schools as usual. All offices shall also be working," they added.

Noida and Greater Noida

Schools will remain closed today in neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida as well. "Keeping in view the heavy rains in the district, on July 10, classes from 1 to 12 in all schools of all the boards of the district will remain closed," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma tweeted.



Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram with the administration advising corporate houses to work from home today and schools to announce a holiday. In an order issued by District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav, it said, "All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th July in larger public interest and for safety & security of the students."

Ghaziabad rains

The schools and colleges in Ghaziabad have been closed till Tuesday, June 11 due to rains. However, they won't open before July 17, with the district administration announcing their closure till July 15, Saturday, due to the expected arrival of a large number of 'kanwar' pilgrims.



Most roads in Ghaziabad have been closed for vehicular traffic to facilitate pilgrims, City Magistrate Shubhangi Shukla told PTI. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, as stated in a report by PTI.