The CBSE is the most popular education board in India, with over 24,000 affiliated schools. Its major pull comes from the fact that it is comprehensive and covers a wide range of subjects. The exams are also quite challenging and students who pass the CBSE exams are well-prepared for college and university. Also, since it is a pan-India system, transferring schools between states would not be an issue.

ICSE is another popular education board in India. It is a national-level board that is controlled and managed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ICSE syllabus is more focused on practical learning than the CBSE syllabus. The exams are less challenging than the CBSE exams, but students who pass the ICSE exams are still well-prepared for college and university.

The state boards are the third type of education board in India. There are 36 different state boards in India, each with its own syllabus and exams. The state boards are often more flexible than the CBSE and ICSE boards and they may offer more specialised courses. However, the quality of education can vary from one state board to another.



So, which education board is best in India?

It really depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you are looking for a challenging and comprehensive syllabus, then CBSE is a good option. If you are looking for a more practical and less challenging syllabus, then the ICSE is a good option. And if you are looking for a flexible and specialised syllabus, then a state board may be a good option.

Ultimately, the best way to decide which education board is right for you is to talk to your parents, teachers and other students. They can help you understand the different boards and make the best decision for your future.