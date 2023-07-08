Education Ministry alleges in a letter to West Bengal that midday meal funds were used for polls | (Pic: EdexLive)

On Friday, July 7, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, wrote to the Government of West Bengal pointing out the "financial anomalies" in implementing the midday meal scheme, stated a report iN ANI.

The letter stated that the funds for the midday meal scheme, or PM POSHAN, was utilised for another purpose.

The sources from the Ministry of Education, on the condition of anonymity, shared that the bank account was utilised to direct funds for state elections.

"Senior officer of the ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government. I am directed to refer to a copy of the account transfer transcript from the designated bank account of the mid-day meal programme, Paschim Bardhman. A bare perusal of the fund transfer suggests that funds earmarked for Mid-Day Meal under PM POSHAN are being used for a different purpose," they said.

However, they went on to say that as per the papers made available on WhatsApp by the officials of the state, it is suggested a bank account that was dormant was used to direct the funds towards state elections.



The letter penned to West Bengal's Education Departments said, "It may be agreed that this is contrary to the principles of financial management as distinct bank accounts are to be used for distinct purposes."

The letter has sought a detailed factual report on the anomalies to the tune of Rs 4,174 crore in the single nodal account meant for disbursing PM POSHAN funds.