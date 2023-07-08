Three-folds — that's how much the number of students from Delhi government schools has increased when it comes to acing competitive examinations. This progress was reported in the last two years, shared Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, today, Saturday, July 8, stated a report by PTI.

The CM was speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, talking to students who have cleared competitive exams National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). He shared that the country cannot progress until each and every child gets equal as well as quality education.

"This stadium today is filled with success as 1,391 students qualified for NEET, 730 students cleared the JEE Main and 106 students cleared the JEE Advanced this year," he shared and added, "Two years ago, 64 students had cleared JEE Advanced, 384 students cleared the JEE Main and 496 students had qualified for NEET."

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that education is essential for the development of India.

"The government schools in Delhi used to be in poor condition earlier, and now, even the parents of the students acknowledge the transformation we brought in the same government schools," the CM said.

"Some of these children will now become doctors, some will become engineers. All the children showed tremendous confidence. Happiness was visible on the faces of his parents," he tweeted in Hindi.