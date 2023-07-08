The results of the intermediate advance supplementary examinations were declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) yesterday, Friday, July 7. The exams themselves were conducted from June 12 to 20, 2023. As per the information shared, the percentage of candidates who passed the first-year exams is 46% while for the second year, the number stands at 63%, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As many as 1,29,494 students from the second year attempted the general exams and the overall pass percentage for the cumulative result of both years' advance supplementary exams stands at 73% for first years and 80% for second years.

When it comes to general streams, 51,089 girls appeared for the second-year examinations and 51% passed and 78,405 boys appeared and 43% passed. When it comes to vocational streams of second-year, the recorded pass percentage is 60% and 11,013 students appeared for the exam. Recording a two per cent increase from last year, the cumulative pass percentage for the second-year vocational programmes shot up to 79.52%.

In the general exams of the first years, 2,52,055 students appeared and 1,57,741 of them passed. In vocational exams, 18,697 appeared and 55% of them passed.

Wish to apply for recounting or re-verification with a scanned copy of the answer script? Pay Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 for re-verification to the official website of BIE. The application window for the same is now open and will close on July 12.