Over 50 girls pursuing their education at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Amarchinta, Wanaparthy district of Telangana fell ill on the morning of Friday, July 7, after partaking in contaminated dinner on the night of Thursday, July 6, at their hostel mess, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Most of the students were treated at Amarchinta government hospital and eight of them, whose condition was noted to be more serious, were taken to Wanaparthy District Hospital. Now, all of them are said to be in stable condition.

As per students, they consumed low-quality food with rotten tomatoes owing to the price rise of the particular vegetable. Though the students developed symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache on Thursday night, they were taken to the hospital for treatment only on Friday morning.



The students at the hospital in Wanaparthy were paid a visit by District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar who inquired about their medical condition and spoke to doctors.

The district collector then spoke to the media saying an inquiry has been ordered to check what the cause of food poisoning was. He assured that action will be taken against those who are found to be guilty. The officials too have been instructed to be careful while preparing food for students. He also informed that the students are stable now.