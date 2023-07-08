The 19th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology was held in Chennai today, Saturday, July 8. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was speaking at the event.

The minister stressed that as it is good infrastructure that boosts growth across sectors, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has developed opportunities for employment of youngsters of the country and also a framework that encourages the start-ups of India, stated a report in PTI.

"After graduation, you will join some stream of economic activity where infrastructure plays a very big difference. If you have good infrastructure in the country, then the shipping industry and other sectors, too, develop," the minister said.

The minister went on to assure that the government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, will encourage development across all sectors.

Just ten years ago, all electronic products were imported but now, 98% of electronic components are Made in India, he said. He also mentioned how Tamil Nadu has also contributed towards the making of Apple's iPhone. He stated how a few components for cell phones are sourced by the entire world from the Tamil-speaking state.

"That's the type of growth happening in India sector after sector," he said.

"If you can create a solution to solve the problem of the entire population in the world, you can achieve it because the central government has created a defined structure in the country," he said pointing to the students.



TR Paarivendhar, Founder-Chancellor, SRM-IST also spoke.