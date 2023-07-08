Vice-Chancellors of five universities in Bihar have been held back from making decisions on policy by the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, stated a report in the IANS.

On Friday, July 7, a notification regarding this was released by the Raj Bhawan.

Being the Chancellor of all state universities, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar directed the following universities to not make any policy decisions:

1) Patna University, Patna

2) Jai Prakash University, Chapra

3) Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura

4) Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

5) Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga

Following this notification from the governor, the vice-chancellors of the aforementioned universities have been asked to not make decisions on transfers and posting on their own. Nor can these VCs launch any new projects without getting a green signal from the governor.



Also, no decisions related to financial aspects, for example, fees and other charges that the universities generally tend to charge from students, can be taken by the VCs.



What's happening elsewhere?

In other states too, most prominently in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, there is a clash between the governors and state governments regarding state universities. Recently, West Bengal academicians even urged the governor to resolve the impasse in the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.