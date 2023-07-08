A phishing scam struck a Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) professor who lost Rs 6.93 lakh as a result. Then, his bank account was put to use to siphon off Rs 5 lakh from others hence, the Vellore district cyber crime unit has frozen 80 bank accounts, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The professor chose to stay anonymous but recounted his ordeal while sharing how he received a text on his phone that assured additional income via a job opportunity that is part-time. He was convinced and got in touch with the individuals via the number that was listed and was persuaded to sign up on Telegram. It was the claim of the perpetrator that only once they receive payments only then he will receive the funds.

After this, over the span of 11 days, the professor transferred amounts totalling up to Rs 6.93 lakh, all in installments but was unable to transfer the profit amount to his bank account.

The contact persons also asked the professor to transfer money received from an outsider to their account with a promise of commission. The professor made over 50 transactions but received nothing in return. Soon he realise he was scammed and filed a complaint with the district cyber unit. He found that his account was used to defraud other individuals of Rs 5 lakh.

A case has been filed and an inquiry is on.