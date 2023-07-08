A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant pursuing his coaching in Kota, Rajasthan was found hanging in his hostel room. This makes it the fifteenth alleged case of student suicide at the coaching hub, informed the police today, Saturday, July 8, stated a report in PTI.

The 17-year-old student, identified as Bhadur Singh, was found hanging in his room situated in Mahaveer Nagar area of Kota today morning. The student originally resides in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh and had arrived at Kota just two months ago.

Who was Bhadur Singh?

Bhadur Singh was a Class XI student studying for JEE at a coaching institute in Kota. It was alleged that the student hanged himself on the night of July 7, Friday.



A friend of the student spotted Singh's body in the morning and the caretaker was informed. Once the information was shared with the police, the officials broke into the room, as it was locked from within, and recovered the body.

It was also reported that for the last three to four days, the 17-year-old was not attending coaching classes.



The police are investigating

A police investigation is on to collect more information and to acquire his performance sheet from the coaching class to look at his scores and his frequency of attending the classes.

No suicide note was found and the cause of the suicide is yet to be established, informed the Circle Inspector (CI), as stated in the PTI report.



Once the family members arrive, a post-mortem will be conducted, the official added.



Rise and rise of student suicides

In 2022, 15 students who were studying at coaching institutes died by suicide.

It may be noted that over 2.25 lakh students opt for coaching classes to crack difficult entrance and competitive examinations. In spite of measures, multiple suicides of students from these centres are a cause of concern.

Stress, big expectations and several distractions are often reasons behind students taking the extreme step, stated Kunhari Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shankar Lal. The official is also part of the help desk for students.