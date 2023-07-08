A report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) stated that 60% of girls and 46% of boys from primary school age are not being given education of any level in Afghanistan. This was reported by Afganistan-based TOLO News and mentioned in a report by ANI.

As per UNICEF, USD 10 million has been offered by Japan towards "continuity of children's learning amidst a learning crisis in Afghanistan". This amount is set to benefit around 71,500 children.

The organisation stated how the fund will help them work on learning environments for 55,000 children in public hub schools. The fund will go towards rebuilding classrooms, installing handwashing facilities, toilets and more.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada and Taliban leader Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met over a meeting where the former discussed Japan's efforts to help the people of Afghanistan.

The Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan tweeted, "Amb. Okada met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and explained the int'l efforts to assist the people of AFG. He underlined the importance of better governance, including girls' education and employment for women, and of mutual confidence building between AFG and int'l community."

Girls education still a question

On the other hand, girl students are urging the Taliban to permit them to pursue their education. "Let the girls who are at home today and cannot go to school, return to their schools," according to TOLO News report.

Zainab Shirzad, another student, said, "Let's not take away the rights of reading and writing of females because they are girls or women. There is no right to deprive them of their education."

Recently, the campaign Education of Afghan Girls was launched to reopen schools and universities in the country for girls.