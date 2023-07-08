In a classroom of Desabandhu lower primary school in South Panamanna, Palakkad in Kerala, a portion of a tiled roof gave way due to heavy rains which lashed the area on Friday, July 7, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Due to the roof giving way, a Class IV student and a teacher were injured and this happened during the interval, at around 3.30 pm. No other student or faculty member was hurt due to the incident.

The injured teacher was identified as Sreeja (45) from Navaneeth house in Kullapully and Adarsh (9) from Pookattukurissy house in South Panamanna.

A fact to note is that right before the school reopened, the roof of the school was renovated at the cost of rupees one lakh. When, due to the rain, the roof started giving way, the pieces of the tiles hit the head of the teacher and students and then the roof fell to the floor. Both the teacher and the student were rushed to a private hospital in Kanniampuram.

Only 29 students are pursuing their education at this 98-year-old school. The Ottappalam tahsildar and village officer visited the school and took stock of the developments.