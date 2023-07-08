All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will end AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration on July 10, 2023. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) can do it through the official site of AIIMS at next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Steps to apply for NExT Mock Test 2023:

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS next.aiimsexams.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration link

3. Register with the required details

4. Login

5. Fill the application form

6. Pay the application fee

7. Click on submit

8. Download for future reference

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for General/OBC candidates and it is Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and EWS applicants. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the exam fee.

The mock test will be conducted by AIIMS on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges/institutes in India. The aim behind conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test (CBT), software interface and process flow at the examination centres, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The state of registration and basic candidate information can be checked from July 11 to July 12, 2023. The final status of registration can be checked on July 13, 2023. As per the official schedule, the exam unique code will be generated and will be available till July 14, 2023.

The submission of Certificate for Scribe and/or Compensatory time is applicable till July 21, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 21, 2023, and CBT for the mock/practice test for NExT will be conducted on July 28, 2023.