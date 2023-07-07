Today, Friday, June 7, the Supreme Court set aside Calcutta High Court's interim direction asking the authorities of West Bengal to initiate the fresh selection for 32,000 teachers before the August end of this year, as stated in a report by IANS.

A division bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan was hearing the appeal of the West Bengal government against the refusal of the high court to stay the single-judge Bench direction asking the Primary Education Board of the state to conclude the recruitment process for the new vacancies in the span of three months.



A single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from the Calcutta High Court, on May 12, directed the termination of services of 36,000 primary teachers. The number was later changed to 32,000.

It was observed by Justice Gangopadhyay, while he was giving the order of termination, that most teachers were untrained and did not appear for the aptitude test, which is mandatory, yet were given the post.

The state government then approached Calcutta High Court's division bench. On May 19, the division bench placed an interim stay on termination but not on the order to complete the recruitment process within three months.

It was then that the state government moved the Supreme Court meanwhile.