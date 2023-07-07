Authorities of Visva-Bharati University, in a veiled comment on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, pointed out that they will not hold back from taking measures if any "internationally acclaimed" educationist goes against the law to grab the land of the central university, stated a report in PTI.

Though the authorities did not name Sen, the spokesperson of Mahua Bandyopadhyay, in a statement issued in Bengali, said that the university refrains from sharing its thoughts on the land issue as the matter is sub-judice.

The university authorities would take any step required "to stop illegal activities and malpractices", it said.

On Wednesday, July 5, Sen had spoken to the media and students. Sen currently resides at his Santiniketan residence Pratichi.

When asked about "the humiliation faced by him in the land controversy" the renowned econmist shared, "I don't think anyone can insult me as we have been living on this piece of land for 90 years".

Though keeping away from commenting on the conversation, the statement by the university mentioned, "Visva Bharati has never insulted or humiliated anyone. Neither have we harboured any such wish. But we will oppose anyone who had reaped dividends by maligning Visva Bharati abroad."

What's happening?

Visva Bharati alleged that 1.38 acres in its Santiniketan campus, which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres, is being occupied by Sen. The latter stated that the land he is holding on campus was bought from the market by his father, while some other plots were taken on lease.

Sen moved Calcutta High Court against VBU's eviction order and on May 4, court gave an interim stay against the move of the central university.