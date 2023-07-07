The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter Supply Results 2023, today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana first and second year supplementary examination can now access their results. To check their results, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results .cgg.gov.in. Students must keep their admit cards and other exam details in hand to check their marks.

The TS first-year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) took place between June 12 and June 16, 2023, while the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. It is a supplementary examination conducted for students who have not cleared the regular first-year examination. Similarly, the TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023.

Both the first-year supplementary examination and the second-year examination were conducted in the afternoon session, starting at 2.30 pm and concluding at 5.30 pm.

A significant number of candidates appeared for these exams, with over 1.50 lakh candidates taking the first-year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates participating in the second-year examination. For the latest updates on results, direct links and other details, it is recommended to follow the website.