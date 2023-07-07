The Centre intends to launch an online portal which would serve as a unified digital platform for the many programmes introduced for children in difficult circumstances. This was informed by a senior official today, Friday, July 7.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will integrate TrackChild (a portal for children who are missing), CARINGS (a portal meant for adoption), Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and Khoya-Paya (which is a citizen-centric application for children who are missing and sighted), into one single platform, shared the official, as stated in a report by PTI.

The portal Mission Vatsalya will also be utilised to supervise institutions that offer childcare and all such institutions are also receiving geo-tags. The registrations of the children on the portal will also begin along with all the details required, including those children who come in contact with the juvenile justice system, the official shared.



"These vulnerable children need to be mapped with government institutions or services so that their care and development can be ensured," the official said.

The portal Mission Vatsalya portal will be arranging for improved supervision, sidestepping any copy of work at the grassroots level and providing a single window for all the stakeholders. Doing this would result in improved decision or policy-making, best use of all resources, the availability of a child protection resource directory and better citizen involvement.

The portal would be similar to the Poshan tracker, which monitors the status of nutrition of children, lactating mothers and pregnant women at Anganwadi centres, the official said.