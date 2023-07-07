Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Karnataka, which was inaugurated a few months back by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, became the bone of contention between the ruling Indian National Congress and the former ruling party in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Both parties exchanged heated words as the college is yet to be opened, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

MLA TB Jayachandra, former minister and senior leader of Congress, brought up the issue during zero hour talking about the institute set up in the birthplace of Sir M Vishveshwariah at Muddenahalli, Chikballapur, and how it was inaugurated as a free medical college. "PM Modi inaugurated the building in March 2023. This is the first of its kind which offers free medical courses. Now that in the next ten days, admission for medical courses will begin, the government has not given approval," he pointed out.

Dr CN Aswhathnarayan, former Higher Education Minister, stated that there is no need for land or money for the college. "They are asking for permission alone, why it has not been given? Your government neither implements guarantee schemes nor gives permission for such a noble place" he said.

In turn, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated, "What were they (BJP) doing and why are they now passing it on us."

This led to a debate between the leaders of the two parties. Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil informed that the file in connection to the college is not in his possession currently. "It is with the case worker, I am getting it and will check the status," he said.