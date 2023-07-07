The University of Delhi (DU) has recently announced the academic calendar for undergraduate (UG) programmes, providing further details about important dates and schedules for the upcoming academic year. The new academic session is set to commence on August 16.

According to the released calendar, classes will continue until December 6, following which, students will be granted a preparatory leave from December 6 to 12. During this preparatory leave, practical examinations will be conducted. On the other hand, the theory exams for the first semester are scheduled to begin on December 13.

The winter break will be limited to a single day, namely January 1, 2024. Subsequently, classes for semesters 2, 4, 6, and 8 will resume on January 2, 2024. A mid-semester break will be observed from March 24 to 31, 2024. Following the mid-semester break, classes will recommence on April 1, providing students with ample time to cover the remaining course material and engage in interactive learning activities. Between April 29 and May 8, 2024, students will be given dedicated time for preparation and practical exams.

Theory exams for semesters 2, 4, 6, and 8 are scheduled to take place from May 9, 2024, marking the culmination of the academic year. Once the theory exams conclude, summer vacations will be observed from May 26 to July 21, 2024.