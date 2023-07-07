Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, shared that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change human societies.

She pointed out how the world is now a global village and people can talk to each other from anywhere, she informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

"It facilitates people's lives in many ways. There has been a movement away from face-to-face meetings to virtual communication. It was best experienced during the recent global health crisis — the COVID-19 Pandemic," she said.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) in recent times has transformed human society and it continues to have an impact on human lives," she said speaking at an event hosted at the university on Thursday, July 6.

Sabeer Bhatia, entrepreneur and Founder of Hotmail and ShowReel, gave a talk on Technology and Communication in Modern Times at Mir Anis Hall of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Bhatia said, "Every company starts with an idea and it is an idea which is more important than the profit motive. Entrepreneurship is more about testing of an idea, an idea that can transform things and how it can benefit the society."

The talk saw many people in attendance including faculty members and students as well. They even indulged in question and answer session.