Bangalore Teachers' constituency finds that it has no representation in the new assembly post the Legislative Assembly elections. Hence, Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) and Karnataka Private Schools Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) approached the Karnataka High Court with a writ petition asking for an intervention.

On Thursday, July 6, the court asked the Election Commission of India to organise elections plus it also sought a response regarding the delay in action from the commission, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Why is the seat vacant?

Earlier, from 2021 to 2027, the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Karnataka was Puttanna and in March 2023, Puttanna resigned from the post and joined hands with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the post was left vacant. Activists claim that their problems and representations are not being paid heed and the government too doesn't listen to the problems.

This constituency has one lakh teachers and 8,000 schools under its jurisdiction. The vacant position for the last three months has “no one to raise their voice in Council”, read the petition.

What does the law say?

The law under section 151 A of the Representation of People Act states that the Election Commission cannot keep any post vacant. The vacancy should be filed within six months from the date that the seat was left vacant otherwise the rights of the voters is compromised.



Sashi Kumar, KAMS, told The New Indian Express, “It's crucial that elections be conducted as soon as possible. Despite giving so many letters and requesting the Commission, they have not acted in this regard.” He added that this is one of the biggest MLC constituencies compared to others, as “Teachers from 38 MLA constituencies will be voting for the elections.”



Vacancies, posting, salaries, workload and curriculum — these are issues that don't often find representation in the assembly, shared an activist.

The court has asked the Election Commission to reply within a week, and the hearing was adjourned to next week by Justice Krishna Dixith.