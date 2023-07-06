A picture taken by a student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukula Finance Academy Siricilla, Gugulothu Mamata, will be featured in the publication of Vogue Italia, the Italian edition of Vogue magazine owned by Conde Nast International. This was revealed by the College Principal, K Rajani. The principal also shared how proud they were of Gugulothu Mamata's achievement and her creativity which got her international acclaim, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Gugulothu Mamata is currently pursuing her degree second-year and the fact that her picture will be featured in an international magazine of such repute is a testament to her creativity and keen eye. The principal shared how the student had successfully made her mark in the international work of creativity and fashion photography.

Even KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana posted on Twitter about the student to express his delight. He said, "This beautiful picture was picked up by Vogue Italia, a popular Fashion Magazine. Guess who clicked it? Mamatha Guguloth, a young student of Photography Telangana Tribal Welfare Fine Arts Academy, Siricilla. My compliments to Mamatha and her teachers on this recognition."