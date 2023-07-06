Following complaints from parents that a CCTV was installed in the girls washroom of a Pune school, the principal was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit, a PTI report revealed.

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, July 4, has gone viral on social media platforms. The video showed the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob on the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune.

The parents in their complaint given to police had alleged that the school installed a CCTV in the washroom of girl students, conducted "prayers from the Bible" and did not give holidays to students on Hindu festivals, Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant told PTI on Thursday, July 6.

"We are looking into the allegations levelled by the parents," he said.

A parent claimed that a CCTV was installed in the girl's washroom and that an attempt was being made to expose students to "Christian culture".

When contacted by PTI, the school authorities said they do not want to comment on the matter.

Reportedly, after the complaints by the parents reached the police station, members of a right-wing outfit allegedly manhandled the school principal, who is a Christian, according to police.