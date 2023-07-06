As per a survey conducted by the student group All India Students' Association (AISA) in Delhi University, 87 per cent of the students feel that the Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) should be rolled back from the curriculum.

The survey named FYUP Ka Report Card was conducted among 4,000 students from 23 different colleges of the university who were asked questions related to the course structure, fee hike and assessment scheme.

On Wednesday, July 5, AISA called for a public meeting along with Professors Nandita Narain, Vijender Chauhan and Jitendra Meena at Arts Faculty and released the findings of the survey.

Survey findings

The Delhi University committee of AISA said that the survey’s findings have revealed that the students are unhappy with the new changes being introduced in their curriculum, especially under FYUP.

As per the report, 91 per cent of the students surveyed said that they are feeling overburdened by the continuous assessment and tests due to the added courses. Moreover, 78 per cent of these students said that they are not getting the quality of education that they aspired for while taking admission to the renowned university.

The students also told AISA that additional courses under FYUP like Value Added Courses (VAC) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) are adding extra burden on students while taking away time from the core papers.

The students have also shown concern about the constant fee hike as 68 per cent of the students said that they will not be able to continue their education for four years if the fee is hiked every year.