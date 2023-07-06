The Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University's (KVAFSU) building has revealed its poor condition due to rainfall in the state, creating fear among the students.

After light rainfall on Tuesday (July 4) night, the KVAFSU's mess building started to leak which was noticed by the students while having breakfast on Wednesday morning, July 5, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The university Vice-Chancellor, Dr KC Veeranna and Dean Dr Ashok Pawar visited the mess building after receiving complaints and instructed the engineer to repair the mess building immediately.

The mess building was constructed back in 1990s, Dean Dr Ashok Pawar told TNIE and hence, there is a need for re-construction of the whole building.

“We have ordered to repair the area which is leaking in the mess building, the repair works will start from tomorrow only,” the dean added.

He added that around 300 students usually have meals in the mess. He further said that the university is an autonomous body and there is no grant from the government for making such expenditures.

As per the TNIE report, the mess building is in a depilated condition. The storage room and kitchen were also suffering from leakage and some of the stored grains were also destroyed by the leakage, the mess staff reported.