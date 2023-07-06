Noor Singla, a resident of Patiala, has emerged as one of the toppers in the highly competitive Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination. Scoring an impressive 682 out of 800, Noor's exceptional performance secured him an AIR (all-India rank) 2.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently declared the results of the CA Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023, with Noor's outstanding feat taking centre stage. In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, Noor graciously shared valuable insights into his success and offered advice on navigating the demanding path to becoming a CA.

Noor, who found his motivation to become a CA from his sister, decided to take up CA when he cleared his Foundation exam, thereby, gaining confidence. Detailing his aspirations for the future, Noor expressed his desire for an entrepreneurial journey. “Currently I am considering setting up a business of my own,” says the AIR 2.

When questioned about the secret behind his remarkable achievement, he attributed it to unwavering consistency and relentless practice. “I have forsaken everything for it — social engagements, family gatherings and even festivals such as Diwali. All of it, just to make this happen.” However, amidst the rigorous study routine, Noor managed to find solace in his passions for cycling and cricket. “I have been a state-level cricket player, so that was one thing I continued while I was preparing for CA,” he says.

Noor looked up to his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni as a source of inspiration, finding parallels between the ups and downs of his CA journey and the ebb and flow of a thrilling cricket match. As his parting advice, Noor reflected on the challenges he faced and remarked, "There were days when tears were shed, but I persisted. My motivation stemmed from the desire to make my parents proud and bring recognition to our family name. I went above and beyond, and I would advise fellow aspirants to adopt the same mindset."