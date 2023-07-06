The Delhi University (DU) has recorded more than two lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions till Wednesday, July 5, under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023, as per a report by ANI.

The application window for registration under the CSAS portal is still open.

According to the official data, 2,18,355 candidates have registered on the CSAS portal, with 1,54,645 of them submitting the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 63,710 did not.

The admission will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores 2023 and other eligibility criteria set by the university.

Candidates can log in to the CSAS application portal through their registered CUET (UG) - 2023 application number.

DU admission process

Earlier, the university vice-chancellor had revealed that the admission process would be held in two phases — the first phase would be for registration and the second phase would be dedicated to seat allocation.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the university has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than six lakh students and has contributed immensely to nation building.

This year, around 71,000 seats are available across 68 colleges at Delhi University, offering about 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations.