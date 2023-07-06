Delhi University (DU) will be introducing three newly designed Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses this academic year and the registration process for admissions to these programmes for the academic session 2023-24 has begun, stated a report in IANS.

The three BTech programmes offered by DU are Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

All three courses will be conducted by the Faculty of Technology, mentioned a report by IANS. There are 120 seats available in each of these courses.

The university will consider the All India Common Rank List (CRL) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for admission into these courses, the university administration has informed.

How to apply?

The registration process began on Wednesday, July 5. Interested candidates must apply on the official portal of the university, according to the registrar.

During the registration process, candidates are required to pay a one-time non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee. The fee for candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS is Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

In order to register for these courses, the candidate will be required to provide their JEE (Main) 2023 application number, name (as it appears in JEE (Main) 2023) and date of birth. Upon successful registration, candidates can log in to their dashboard to submit personal details, academic details and programme preferences. The allocation of seats will be based on the submitted preference order.

The registration process for the BTech programme will close on July 25 at 11.59 pm.

For further details related to the admission process and policies, candidates must refer to the bulletin of information, BTech 2023-24 published on the university’s admission website, admission.uod.ac.in.