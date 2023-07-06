The Assam government will provide scooters to meritorious students who passed the Class XII examination and will also distribute 3.78 lakh bicycles amongst the students of Class IX of the state, a report by IANS stated.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 5, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state cabinet has decided that scooters will be provided to girl students who secured 60 per cent and above marks in the recently concluded Higher Secondary examination (HSE) and for boy students who have scored 75 per cent and above, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah informed.

"The state cabinet has approved Rs 167 crore for distribution of 3.78 lakh bicycles amongst the students of Class IX studying in government and provincialised schools," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

Other initiatives

Moreover, seven lakh additional beneficiaries are to be covered under the Orunodoi scheme who will be provided Rs 1,250 per month starting from September 10, 2023, the minister added.

The state government will also make a request to the Indian Olympic Association for hosting the national games in either 2025 or 2027, IANS added.

The other decisions taken in the cabinet were to increase the reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), More Other Backward Classes (MOBCs) in professional courses under Assam Agricultural University from 15 per cent to 27 per cent.

The Assam Minister also said that the cabinet has approved the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Rules, 2023, expanding food security net - approval to the draft of amended Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 under the National Food Security Act, 2013.