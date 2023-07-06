After repeated demands from the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Raajampalli (Peddaraveedu mandal) and the Mittameeda Palli - AP Model School (Markapur mandal), the APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) authorities have agreed to operate two bus services to Raajampalli and one additional bus service to Mittameedapalli Model school daily with immediate effect.

Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh spoke with the RTC Ongole Regional Manager (RM) and with the Markapur Depot Manager and agreed to operate two buses for KV and one to the AP Model school from today, Thursday, July 6, onwards to facilitate logistical support for the students.

Students and parents held protest rallies and dharnas in front of the local government authority offices in Markapur town demanding bus services and even seized Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy's house building for a few hours on Wednesday, July 5.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, hundreds of school students along with their parents staged protest rallies and dharnas in front of the local revenue offices and raised slogans demanding bus facilities for their respective schools from Markapur RTC depot on Wednesday morning.

Further, Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh's office also revealed that on the request of the minister, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has allocated Rs 15 lakh from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds for the Nagarjuna Sagar water supplies to the Raajampalli-Kendriya Vidyalaya for drinking water.