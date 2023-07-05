The headmaster of a school in Malkangiri in Odisha was caught committing unlawful acts in a video was being circulated that showed him allegedly accepting Rupees 1,000 from each student to issue matriculation certificates to them, reports The New Indian Express.



The video that was circulated on social media on Tuesday, July 4 showed the headmaster of the Nabin High School at Gathanpalli, in Podia block, named Jaladhar Behera, charging Rupees 1000 from each student who had passed Class X for issuing matric certificates.



It is not the first time the principal has been caught engaging in such activities. In 2019, he was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the missing HSC (Higher Secondary School) examination OMR sheets of 108 students who had appeared for the examination from ST & SC development-run high school at Podia. Behera was later placed under suspension.



The District Education Officer (DEO) said that he has been made aware of the video and stricter action will be initiated against the headmaster after the inquiry.