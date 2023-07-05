The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely publish answer keys of the UGC NET (University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test) June 2023 edition on Thursday, July 5



UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, “NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on July 5 or July 6 and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August."



The answer key will be available on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in



The exam was held in two phases — Phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to June 22.



NTA, after the release of the answer keys, will invite objections from the candidates against the questions. After the window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly. The final answer key will be used to declare the results.



How to raise objections in the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?

1) Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in



2) Log in to your account after entering your credentials



3) Raise objections against the question



4) Pay the required objection fee



5) Download the confirmation page with the challenged questions for future reference



The National Testing Agency is expected to announce May/June 2023 results of UGC NET by the second week of August.