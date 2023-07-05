Indian medical students from Ukraine who took admission in 2021 find themselves in a fix as there is no clarity on how they can continue their medical education. With Russia's assault ceasing to break off, doing away with the option of returning to their respective universities, students stranded in India ruefully continue their classes online, even though the National Medical Commission (NMC) has not validated them.



"We live each day in anxiety and many are feeling depressed," says Fouziya M Mulla, a student at Ternopil National Medical University, Ukraine. Last year, though NMC allowed students to opt for mobility from their university to another, students mention that it is not a viable option. "When our universities were offering mobility, NMC did not allow it, and when it was permitted, it was too late. Our universities no longer offered the option," Fouzia tells.



Even if the universities still allowed mobility, Deepak Kumar, another student of the 2021 batch from Ternopil National Medical University mentions that the option was validated by NMC for only two years, a period which will soon come to an end. Moreover, the option of mobility requires the students to return to their parent universities after a certain period of time, which considering the uncertainty of the ongoing war, seems inadvisable.



Looking for transfers

As such, the students vie for the option of taking transfers. They state that their seniors who had taken admission before 2021 had been allowed this option, however, since a new gazette notification was issued by the government on November 18, 2021, under which, their education is now being regulated and which does not mention anything about transfers, the 2021 batch students are dealing with confusion.



"If we take a transfer to another university, and then the NMC deems our degree as invalid, our future is doomed," Deepak says. As per another gazette notification issued by the government in 2016 after the Crimean War in 2014, a copy of which EdexLive retains, if the Indian Embassy receives the news of war in a certain country, medical students in the country would be exempted from the existing regulations.

The current batch of students seeks such an exemption, as, "We have already completed two years. Now is no time to take a fresh admission somewhere else. We have invested a lot of time and money. We are not children anymore and have to think of our futures," says Fouzia.

The students have sent several of letters and emails to the NMC, Health Ministry, Indian Embassy and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asking for clarification on transfers. They have also filed several grievances on the PM's PG portal meant for the purpose, however, are yet to receive a response. A week ago, when a student met the NMC officials personally, he was told that the body is considering the matter. But students are running out of patience, since they have been asking for clarification since September 2022.



Abhijeet Upadhyay, a 2021 batch student from Uzhhorod National University, Ukraine, adds that time is running short for them as well. "The new semester starts in September, after which the university will not allow transfers. It takes about a month's time for the transcripts to be made ready. Thus, if we do not hear from the NMC by August 15, we will not be able to opt for transfers," he says.

Dr Jaswant Singh, an expert on foreign medical education and founder of DPGI coaching classes for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), however, explains that students can opt for transfers, provided they adhere to the NMC guidelines. "The NMC has placed no bars on taking transfers. The guidelines are not against it. Students can choose from the list of medical universities mentioned in the World Health Organization (WHO) list."