A complete 100% of the MBBS seats in Telangana will now be allocated to the 'competent authority' quota to students from the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The medical colleges in Telangana that were established after 2014 will come under its discretion. With this, a total of 1,820 seats will be available for students from Telangana annually.



An order (government order number 72) was issued on July 3, Monday, then released by the state government on Tuesday, July 4. The order amended the Telangana State Medical Colleges Admission Rules. This amendment is in line with the AP Reorganisation Act and Article 371D.



Previously, only 85% of the seats were reserved for local students, while the remaining 15% were unreserved.



Prior to the formation of Telangana, only 1,895 seats were allocated under the Competent Authority quota out of the 2,850 seats available in the 20 medical colleges and within this quota, 15% of the seats (280 seats) were unreserved. Students from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana competed for these seats, which resulted in Telangana students mostly losing out on the opportunity.



To address the issue, the government limited the unreserved quota to only 20 medical colleges present in the state in 2014, while exempting the 36 new medical colleges that were established post-bifurcation from this provision. As a result, 520 additional medical seats have been exclusively allocated for Telangana students.



The amendment does not affect the All India quota (AIQ) of 15% of seats in the new medical colleges. This provision allows students from all over the country to secure admissions based on merit.



Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday, July 4 tweeted that it was a proud moment for the state as 43% (900) of the 2,118 MBBS seats that have been increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belong to Telangana. He further added that the recent increase in the seats shows that medical education is thriving in Telangana and the numbers will keep increasing once the remaining medical colleges get approval.