The Association of University Teachers (AUT) recently requested the intervention of the governor in the case of suspension of the General Secretary of Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) from university teaching. The association has written a letter to the governor, insisting on quicker action, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



President of AUT, MS Balamurugan, wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor and University Chancellor RN Ravi on Monday, July 3, in relation to the re-employment after the superannuation of a professor. That was denied to many qualified professors earlier.



The General Secretary of PUTA, K Premkumar, earlier sent an email to the syndicate members asking them not to provide re-employment after the superannuation of that particular professor in violation of university rules, and he was asked to give an explanation on this within 24 hours. Later, the secretary was suspended as he was accused of leaking the secrets of the university syndicate.



Soon after, such allegations came in against the professor that a second-year PG student had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the General Secretary. The university administration allegedly lodged a complaint with the police department instead of sending the complaint to the internal complaint committee as per law. Due to this, Premkumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.



It is alleged that the university administration has decided to dismiss him but reversed this action. This has been done with the intention of taking revenge on Prem Kumar, claimed AUT.