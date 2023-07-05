During a press conference on Tuesday, July 4, Puducherry MP and State President of Congress, V Vaithilingam, urged the government to grant government school students a 7.5% reservation in medical courses, following the model of the Tamil Nadu government, states The New Indian Express.



The MP shed light on the discrepancy between the reservation implemented in Tamil Nadu for government school students and the lack of such provisions in Puducherry. He also expressed concern about the preferential treatment towards private schools. He also noted the downfall in the pass percentages in the public exams conducted in the last academic year.



He further asserted the importance of implementing reservation in medicine and engineering courses to restore faith in government schools. He called for an urgent implementation of the policy from the current year to prevent students from losing hope in pursuing higher education.

The MP also questioned why the union territory (UT) government was negotiating with private medical colleges and deemed universities, seeking seat allocation, while the law mandates 50% seat allocation for state governments.



He further accused the government of further engaging in political manoeuvres without strictly following the centralised laws. He said that only 290 seats are currently allocated to the government, while the remaining are given to students from other states by the private colleges and deemed universities, as if it has complete ownership of private medical colleges and deemed universities.



The Minister of Parliament also accused the LG of obstructing the reservation of Puducherry students at Pondicherry University.