UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted today, Wednesday, July 5 that, the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor in all universities and colleges.



The announcement by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of the second amendment to the 2021 regulations states the minimum qualification for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges. The notice further states that this will come to effect from July 1, 2023.



It also adds that the previous amendment stands further deleted.



The notice read, "NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions.” The amendment ensures that standards are maintained in Higher Education Institutions and also makes certain that candidates have cleared the necessary eligibility tests for the role of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities.



The UGC Chairman also mentioned that PhD qualifications for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from July 1, 2023.