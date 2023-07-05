Health ministry asks NMC to waive to registration fee for mock next exam | (Pic: EdexLive)

Deliberations have begun at the National Medical Commission (NMC) after the Union health ministry asked it to consider waiving the fees for the mock National Exit Test (NExT) to be held on July 28 for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students across the country, stated a report in PTI.

The NExT, scheduled for July 28, will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

How much fees was being charged?

According to a notification issued by the premier medical institute last week, "General" category and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 each to appear in the mock test, while an SC, ST or EWS applicant will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Persons with benchmark disabilities will not have to pay any fee to appear in the examination.

More about NExT

The AIIMS, Delhi has been entrusted with the job of conducting the mock test.

It will be a computer-based examination consisting of multiple-choice questions, sources said.

The aim of conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres.

The sample questions in the mock or practice test will only exemplify the pattern and format of NExT Step 1.

The NExT will be held in two phases next year for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students.

Foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India will have to appear in NExT Step 1, do the internship and then, clear NExT Step 2 to become eligible for the same.