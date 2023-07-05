The ethnic clashes in Manipur had brought almost the whole state to a halt, but after almost two months, schools reopened across Manipur today, Wednesday, July 5. Though low attendance was reported in most of the institutes, the decision to resume classes was welcomed by parents and students alike. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced on Monday, July 3, the government's decision to reopen schools up to Class VIII from July 5.



A Class I student Linthoi said to PTI, that he was happy that he will not be bored anymore at home and will be able to meet his friends. Although several students said that the state government should take steps to ensure that schools remain open for at least a few hours daily even if the situation is tense.

A parent of a Class IV student, Bhabesh Sharma, said that he hopes that everything turns to normalcy and peace returns to the state. He, however, added that students' security remains his concern.



Many parents said that they are hoping for the government to take extra safety measures in case of any untoward incident.



Upendro Pukhrambam, whose daughter studies in Class II at UNACCO school, said, "I sent my kid to school. The unrest is mostly on the outskirts of Imphal valley and Greater Imphal area has been mostly peaceful. It's time we gradually return to normal life."



The Headmistress of Wangkhei High School RK Ranjita Devi welcomed the government's move to resume classes and said that the reopening of schools will now divert the attention of the students from the unrest.

She also added that no children will be allowed to go home in case of any violent incident. Other school principals added that they are taking extra measures to ensure that students are regular with their assignments and other work. Since there is also an internet ban, hence schools cannot conduct online classes.



Many schools in Imphal are also serving as relief centres and have central forces stationed in them but the teachers are expecting things to get back to normal soon. The Directorate of Education (S) in Manipur has said that the resumption of classes will not apply to 96 schools in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Teng-noupal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district which are presently involved in relief measures, etc.