Human Rights Commission of Kerala has directed that an inquiry should be committed to look into how Malayali students are being cheated in the name of nursing education in Karnataka, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Bajunath, the acting chairperson of the commission, asked State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib to submit a report on the same day within three weeks post-preliminary inquiry.

The statement reads...

In a statement put out by the commission, it was mentioned that post the COVID-19 pandemic, inclination towards taking up nursing courses has shot up, especially looking at the opportunities that the health sector in foreign countries offers.

It is to be noted that most students from Kerala pursue their nursing courses at educational institutions in Karnataka. For example, in Bengaluru alone, there are over 1,100 nursing colleges. Agencies facilitate the admission of students to nursing schools.

Fee talk

The commission brought to the notice that as opposed to the government-approved fee of Rs 65,000, the colleges are asking for a fee of rupees three lakh per year. Also, students who directly approach colleges are not usually admitted.

The commission added that students opt for educational institutions in Karnataka because there is a lack of nursing colleges in Kerala. The action was being taken against a case which was filed voluntarily and was based on media reports.