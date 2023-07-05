Published: 05th July 2023
Kerala: Helplines at schools, education offices to provide rain-related info. Numbers, here
Educational institutions in Kannur have also been asked to give proper instruction to the students to keep away from waterbodies
The Government of Kerala has directed the setting up of help desks in schools and educational offices for providing rain-related information to students and parents. In schools, the help desk facility will be operational from 8 am till the end of school hours and in offices, it will function during office hours.
The contact numbers will be publicised among parents and students, General Education Minister V Sivankutty's office informed.
Details of help desks operational at the various Deputy Director of Education (DDE) offices and at the Director of General Education office are:
TVM - 0471 2472302 / 2472732
KLM - 0474 - 2792957
ALP- 0477 - 2252908
PTA - 0469 2600181I
DK - 0486 - 2222996
KTM - 0481 2583095
EKM - 0484 2422210
TSR - 0487 2360810
MLP - 0483 - 2734888
PKD - 0491 - 2505469
KKD - 0495 - 2722297
WYD - 0493 6202593
KNR - 0497 - 2705149
KSD - 04994 - 255033
DGE office - 0471 2580510, 508
In Kannur district
Since the monsoon rains have gathered strength in the Kannur district of Kerala, District Collector S Chandrasekhar has declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges including professional colleges, anganwadis and madrasas in the district on Wednesday, July5. The university examinations and PSC examinations announced earlier would be held as per schedule.
Heads of institutions are asked to take necessary steps to compensate for the lost classes due to the rain-affected holiday. They are also asked to give proper instruction to the students to keep away from waterbodies.