The Government of Kerala has directed the setting up of help desks in schools and educational offices for providing rain-related information to students and parents. In schools, the help desk facility will be operational from 8 am till the end of school hours and in offices, it will function during office hours.

The contact numbers will be publicised among parents and students, General Education Minister V Sivankutty's office informed.

Details of help desks operational at the various Deputy Director of Education (DDE) offices and at the Director of General Education office are:

TVM - 0471 2472302 / 2472732

KLM - 0474 - 2792957

ALP- 0477 - 2252908

PTA - 0469 2600181I

DK - 0486 - 2222996

KTM - 0481 2583095

EKM - 0484 2422210

TSR - 0487 2360810

MLP - 0483 - 2734888

PKD - 0491 - 2505469

KKD - 0495 - 2722297

WYD - 0493 6202593

KNR - 0497 - 2705149

KSD - 04994 - 255033

DGE office - 0471 2580510, 508

In Kannur district

Since the monsoon rains have gathered strength in the Kannur district of Kerala, District Collector S Chandrasekhar has declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges including professional colleges, anganwadis and madrasas in the district on Wednesday, July5. The university examinations and PSC examinations announced earlier would be held as per schedule.

Heads of institutions are asked to take necessary steps to compensate for the lost classes due to the rain-affected holiday. They are also asked to give proper instruction to the students to keep away from waterbodies.