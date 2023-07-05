“Result is good when the process is good,” says Y Gokul Sai Sreekar who has scored 688 out of 800 in his Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination which was announced earlier today, July 5.

The results of the exam, including Final, were announced today, July 5, catapulting Sreekar to AIR 1 with an outstanding 86% marks. In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, Sreekar sheds light on his future aspirations to pursue a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification and shares invaluable advice for aspiring students.

Sreekar's academic triumph can be attributed to his unwavering commitment to his studies, as he diligently followed a rigorous schedule of 12 to 18 hours of daily study. He emphasises the significance of proper time management, emphasising, "The result is good when the process is good."

By meticulously planning his study sessions and adhering to his schedule, Sreekar was able to optimise his learning potential, a crucial factor in his success.“I would plan my studies and stick to that plan. Sticking to it is the important factor.”

The aspiring finance professional harbours ambitions to pursue the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification, keeping his focus mainly on finance and equity. Sreekar advises fellow students to strive for conceptual understanding rather than relying solely on rote memorisation. He acknowledges that he began his preparation for the intermediate exams during his classes and intensified his efforts during the final four months.

For this first ranker, Taxation proved to be the most challenging subject, requiring daily revision to maintain a firm grip over it. “Otherwise I would keep forgetting the provisions,” he says. He also underscores the importance of conceptual understanding, not only for theoretical subjects but also for practical ones.

Amidst his demanding study routine, Sreekar found solace in physical activities such as cricket and badminton. "I would play cricket and badminton, but that was rare, mostly I would walk for relief,” he recalls. In his parting words of wisdom, Sreekar emphasises that the journey to becoming a Chartered Accountant is neither excessively easy nor overwhelmingly tough. Success depends on one's perception and the ability to trust the process. “Just trust the process and learn to enjoy it as a good process is bound to yield good results.”