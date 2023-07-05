The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter final exam results 2023 today, July 5. And candidate Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Telangana bagged AIR (All-India rank) 1 in CA Intermediate Examination, as stated in a press release shared by ICAI. To recall CA Intermediate results were held in May 2023.

CA Intermediate exam rankers

AIR 1 secured 86% scoring 688 out of 800 followed by AIR 2 from Patiala, Noor Singla, scoring 85.25% and 682 marks. AIR 3 is Kavya Sandeep Kothari from Mumbai with 84.75% and 678 marks.

CA Final exam rankers

AIR 1 Jain Akshay Ramesh who hails from Ahemedabad scored 77% with 616 out of 800 followed by AIR 2 Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai who scored 603 and 75.38%. The AIR 3 Prakhar Varshney who is from New Delhi scored 71.75% with 574 marks.

To recall, the Inter examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. Following this, the final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.