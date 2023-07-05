The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter final exam results 2023 today, July 5. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website.

Steps to check CA Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org



2. On the homepage, select the link which says ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final



3. Login with the necessary details



4. Click on submit



5. Your results will appear on the screen



6. Check the results



7. Download for future reference

"Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 have been declared. The Results can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in # ICAIResults #ICAIat75," read the ICAI tweet.

The notice released by ICAI read, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

To recall, the Inter examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. Following this, the final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.