The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, July 5, announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023. Among the successful candidates, Jain Akshay Ramesh, a resident of Ahmedabad with a connection to Hyderabad, emerged as the highest scorer in the CA final examination. In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, Akshay sheds light on the factors that contributed to his success and offers valuable insights for future CA aspirants starting with: “Consistency is the key.”

With the extraordinary achievement of obtaining 616 out of 800 marks, Akshay explains his motivation to pursue a career in CA was inspired by his father’s cousin, an uncle who had achieved success in the field. "Initially, I aspired to pursue an integrated MBA, but after facing some challenges, I decided to redirect my focus towards CA," Akshay shares. While hailing from Ahmedabad, he embarked on a significant part of his CA journey in Hyderabad.

Consistency is key

Consistency emerged as a recurring theme in Akshay's advice for aspiring CAs. He emphasises that studying for the CA examination requires a disciplined approach, starting three or four months in advance of the study leave period. Akshay highlights the importance of dedicating ample time to understanding and internalising the concepts, cautioning against last-minute cramming. "You cannot expect to grasp the entirety of this examination by studying right before the exam; it requires long-term preparation," Akshay asserts.

In terms of tackling practical subjects, Akshay emphasises the significance of actively solving problems on one's own instead of passively going through the solutions. "Merely reading through the solutions won't suffice; you need to engage with the problems and solve them yourself. Unfortunately, many candidates tend to rely solely on reading without putting their knowledge into practice," he observes.

Law was a struggle

Akshay candidly admits that he personally struggled with the law subject throughout the examination, acknowledging that he could have managed it better. Reflecting on his experience, he advises future aspirants to delve deeper into practising a variety of questions, rather than focusing solely on studying the provisions.

Despite his academic dedication, Akshay emphasises the importance of taking occasional breaks, referring to them as "breathers" within the process of CA preparation. He shares that he would spend Sundays hanging out with friends after completing a test, allowing himself time to unwind and rejuvenate.

Akshay continued this practice until approximately a month and a half before the exams, recognising the significance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle even during intense preparation. "These breathers become crucial when you are undergoing such a rigorous process," he adds.

Looking back on his CA journey, Akshay fondly recalls his internship days as the most memorable part of the process. The experience provided him with an opportunity to forge new friendships and gather invaluable practical knowledge, shaping him both personally and professionally.

This year, a total of 13,430 candidates successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants. The pass percentage for Group 1 stood at 11.91 per cent, with 6,795 candidates passing out of the total 57,067 candidates. In Group 2, the pass percentage was 31.43 per cent, with 19,438 candidates succeeding out of a total of 61,844. The overall pass percentage for both groups was 8.33 per cent, representing 2,152 successful candidates out of 25,841.