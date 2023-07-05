Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai has emerged as the all India second rank holder in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in May 2023. What makes Kalpesh's achievement even more astonishing is the fact that he had never planned to pursue a career as a CA.

In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, he candidly reveals that he had casually registered for the exam at the last moment, without any concrete aspirations. However, Kalpesh's dedication and perseverance led him to secure an outstanding score of 603 out of 800, overcoming the challenges posed by the arduous three-to-five-year-long CA journey.

"I was simultaneously pursuing my college degree, so I knew I had something to fall back on if it did not work out," Kalpesh recalls. Gradually, as positive outcomes started to materialise, he began taking the exam more seriously and even developed a passion for some of the subjects.”It was only after college that the intimidating and uncertain nature of the CA course truly struck me because I was solely focusing on that.”

Despite his extraordinary accomplishment, Kalpesh remains open-minded about his future endeavours, intending to explore various avenues before making a decision. "It depends on what I am offered and I will carefully evaluate all the options to choose what suits me best," he explains.

Contrary to the stereotype of a studious topper with gruelling study schedules, Kalpesh attributes his success to consistent and extended efforts rather than extreme routines. "I never was a person who woke up early or stayed up late. I would study, wake up around 7 am and go to sleep by 11 pm at the latest, never going beyond that. However, I maintained consistent hours and never allowed any breaks," he reveals. Kalpesh firmly believes that a positive mindset and a supportive circle of friends are crucial elements for achieving one's best, and not rigorous schedules.

When discussing practical subjects, Kalpesh advises students to streamline complex calculations and revise them repeatedly. Additionally, he recommends keeping a formula sheet and a book of mistakes handy for efficient learning. "Although I didn't personally maintain a book of mistakes, I highly recommend it to aspirants. It's a smart way to track your errors and ensure they are not repeated," he suggests.

Audit and its problems

Among the various subjects Kalpesh encountered, Audit posed the greatest challenge. Since his intermediate days, he struggled with the vast theoretical syllabus of this particular subject. However, he offers valuable advice for tackling Audits with ease: marking keywords and thoroughly understanding the syllabus are key strategies to conquer its intricacies.

Rigorous preparation without any distractions is important for success, and Kalpesh stays true to that. He says he ensured he enjoyed himself before his preparations began and kept his focus completely on his academics while he was studying.

“Social media was very limited. I mainly went for walks and refrained from taking unnecessary risks. A lot was at stake, after all. At most, I would watch a cricket match or listen to music, ensuring minimal distractions," he shares.

Fond memories

Kalpesh Jain's journey started haphazardly but concluded with a resounding triumph. Having initially registered for the CA foundation exam on a whim, he now finds the entire experience more memorable than he ever imagined. From late-night discussions with friends during Articleships to conversing with journalists about his high rank in the CA Final results, everything feels surreal to him. "I was never a rank holder or a topper, so this feels unreal," he admits.

In acknowledging the key figures who supported him throughout his journey, Kalpesh credits his family, friends and professors who stood by him every step of the way. Their unwavering support created an environment conducive to his success. "My family's schedule revolved around mine, which is more than I could ask for," he gratefully acknowledges.

In conclusion, Kalpesh offers a simple yet powerful piece of advice to aspiring CAs: Put your best foot forward and evaluate why you are on this path. If your original goal has not been achieved, then persevere and push forward until you do.