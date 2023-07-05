Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar raised a question on the working style of the officers and the indifferent attitude of the government officials and employees towards work. He also sent a notice to the Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, KK Pathak, on Tuesday, July 4 intimating him the same. KK Pathak has taken over the responsibility of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department in the previous month, as per ANI.



He expressed his dissatisfaction and alleged that the department officials are not working according to the government's rules.



The Education Minister also sent notice to the director-level officials of the department, previously. He had also stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, spreads nothing but hatred in society. While giving an address to the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.



He said that Manusmriti was burnt and Ramcharitmanas was resisted as there were certain portions that were not favourable to a certain sect of people. "Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," he said.



He further said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education. He also stated that these books spread hatred and divide the sentiments of the people furthermore.